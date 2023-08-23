Uorfi Javed Takes A Sly Dig At Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan’s Fight: ‘Downloaded Wrong Johnny Vs Amber Case’Rakhi Sawant and her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani have been exchanging fiery accusations against each other in public.

Urfi Javed who captured hearts on Bigg Boss OTT has added her signature humour to the ongoing tiff between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi Sawant, known for her outlandish remarks and bold fashion choices, has been embroiled in a war of words with her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani. The two have been exchanging fiery accusations that have set the gossip mills ablaze.

Posting a screenshot from Adil’s theatrical press conference, Uorfi captioned it, “I think I downloaded the wrong Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case."

Rakhi Sawant’s recent claims about her ability to conceive added another layer of intrigue to the saga. The actress shared a video on Instagram where she debunked Adil’s assertions about her fertility. Rakhi shared, “Today I am with my mother, doctor. It is said that god cannot reach everywhere and therefore there are doctors so that we can live a good life. I had a uterus operation sometime back. After marriage with Adil, I wanted to have a kid.” The doctor highlighted that Rakhi’s ability to become a mother remained intact. Moreover, the doctor clarified that while Rakhi had frozen her eggs previously, her uterus was still fully functional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waahiid Ali Khan (@sshaawntv)

For those unaware, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani debacle started earlier this year when Rakhi openly discussed her marital status and made several serious allegations against Adil. She also filed an official complaint against him, due to which he was in Mysuru Jail for 5 months. The situation escalated as Adil took centre stage with a press conference of his own, revealing a side of the story that had previously been concealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Adil claimed that Rakhi had subjected him and his family to immense distress and falsely accused him of heinous actions. In response, Rakhi held her own press conference, where she didn’t hold back. She held Adil responsible for her personal struggles. She didn’t shy away from pinning the blame on Adil for her miscarriage, even labelling him a murderer. She also asserted that Adil went to jail for his own crimes related to the allegations of raping an Iranian girlfriend.

Workwise, Uorfi Javed gained recognition from her appearances in popular TV shows like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT and she recently made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where she added her own brand of entertainment to the mix. The actress continues to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talents.