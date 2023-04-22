Urfi Javed Brutally Trolled For Sporting Bikini On Eid, Netizens Say 'At Least Aaj Ke Din Toh...'

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off outfits which are edgy and her own creations. She makes sure to pull them off with perfection. However, the actress’ latest bikini photos from her summertime getaway didn’t go down well with netizens.

On the occasion of Eid, the Bigg Boss OTT star shared a bunch of videos and photos from her recent getaway with her friends. The first picture featured reality show star posing in a purple bikini and sunglasses. In the next few photos, there were videos of her chilling in a pool with her friends. Have a look:

Netizens, on seeing the pictures, started trolling her. One of them wrote, “Eid walai din tou dhank kai kapre phen laiti besharam aurat.” “Tujhe eid bhi naseeb nh badnaseeb aurat," read another one. Another comment read, “Shame on u as a human being!! At least Eid k Din ko Kapre Pehn leti."

Recently, Urfi was in the news after she claimed to receive threatening calls from Neeraj Pandey’s office. She said, “I am extremely sick and I had to come to the police station because again someone called me and started harassing me that they are going to hit me because of my clothes and then they even knew my car number, so, ugh tired.”

Sharing a video on social media, she wrote, “Welcome to my life! Just another day, another harasser. l usually ignore such calls but this time they knew my car number, and first, they called me for a meeting and when I realized that they are a scam they started threatening me, all this when I’m like super sick.”

She further added, “So someone called me from Neeraj Pandey’s office, saying he’s his assistant and sir wants to meet me-so l just said before meeting he needs to send me all the details of the project and at this, the alleged assistant got really furious that how dare I disrespect Neeraj Pandey. He told me that he knows my car number and everything and I deserve to be beaten to death cause of the kind of clothes I wear. All this because I refused the meeting without proper details.”

