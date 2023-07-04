Urfi Javed Says 'People Do Not Respect Me', Answers If She Gets Upset Because of Trolls

Urfi Javed needs no introduction. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is known for her fashion choices and has surely created a niche for herself. While Urfi’s bold and DIY outfits are loved by many, a large section of social media users also troll the actress often. In a recent interview, Urfi Javed shared how people do not respect her and therefore want to refrain from working with her.

“I have achieved popularity? Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don’t respect me. People don’t want to work with me," she told BBC World and then added, “I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that."

During the interaction, Urfi also addressed trolls and revealed that it upsets her too. “I am human so I get upset. But then me being upset lasts for like 5-10 minutes and then I just tell myself that they are just probably very ugly, you are just too pretty," she said.

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed has opened up about trolling and criticism she faces on social media. Earlier this year too, in an interview, Urfi admitted that trolling impacts her. “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet. Kya mai itni buri hoon? (Am I so bad?) Maybe no one will accept me, no family will accept me,” she told Ranveer Allahabadia during his podcast.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.