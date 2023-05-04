Urfi Javed Sports Sheer Monokini With Ducks Designed On It: Yay or Nay?

Urfi Javed never fails to grab everyone’s attention with her sartorial choices. Each time she is spotted in public, she leaves everyone completely stunned with her choice of outfit. On Thursday too, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was snapped by the paparazzi when she was seen flaunting her yet-another bold look.

Urfi sported a sheer monokini which had ducks designed on it. She paired it with black trousers and tied her hair into a braid.

Soon after Urfi’s new look video was shared online, several social media users reacted to it. While some praised the actress for her ‘creativity’; others slammed her fashion choices. “Barish suru hone wali hai esliye ye more lekr aayi hai," one of the users joked. “Who allows her this way at the airport?" another comment read. Watch Urfi Javed’s viral video here:

Urfi Javed often rules headlines due to her bold looks. It was just a couple of days back that Urfi pulled off a risqué outfit made of hair. She hid her modesty with pasties, and donned black underwear. Prior to this, Urfi was also seen posing in a backless pink outfit with floral prints on it. She tied her hair into a bun and also attached a small bag to it. Watch the video here:

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

