Urfi Javed Stuns All With Her 'Bomb' Outfit Made Up of Bag, Fans Laud Her Creativity

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off outfits which are her own creation. Recently, she pulled off another unique attire, which she made out of a bag. Sharing a glimpse of the same, she wrote, “I made a dress from a bag !! This outfit is so so bomb! I can’t at times ! Can’t wait to wear this at some partyyyyy!”

Urfi looked all things stunning in the attire. Finding the perfect balance between elegance and charm, she posed with perfection. The video went viral in no time. Fans, well-wishers and many celebs gushed over her look. Class actress Ayesha Kanga shared, “Fire”. Another one commented, “This is innovative..keep it up..” “Is quite cool actually,” read another one. Another one wrote, “Wow what a creative girl…. 😍.”

Have a look at the video:

Urfi has indeed come a long way with her sartorial choices. Recently in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Urfi opened up about her initial struggling days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of the media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.