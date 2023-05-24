Urfi Javed Teases 'The View' With Her Hot Bikini Pic; Pratik Sehajpal Reacts

Urfi Javed has sent the internet into a frenzy with her latest bikini photos. The stunning actress turned up the heat as she flaunted her curves, setting social media on fire. Fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement, expressing their awe and admiration for Urfi’s bold avatar.

In the captivating photos, Urfi Javed exuded sheer confidence as she donned a striking bikini adorned with sparkling gems. The pictures showcased Urfi’s sizzling style and ability to effortlessly command attention. Social media platforms were flooded with compliments and words of admiration as fans expressed their adoration for the actress. The comments section was filled with heart-eyed emojis, fire emojis, and praises for Urfi’s stunning appearance. Some fans called her gorgeous.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Recently, the actress was trolled for her outfit. Urfi was seen arriving on the red carpet in an all-pink-purple shimmery ensemble. The pant-suit featured butterfly cut-outs. While few of them appreciated her for pulling off another innovative outfit, many called her out too. One of them wrote, “Bohot ache kapdo ke sath joker jesa feel kar ti .” “Red carpet ki jagah kaala plastic bichao iske liye ,” read another one.

Urfi has indeed come a long way with her sartorial choices. Recently in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Urfi opened up about her initial struggling days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of the media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.