Urfi Javed's Latest Bold Outfit Makes Netizens Scream 'RIP Fashion'; Watch

Urfi Javed never fails to stun all with her bold looks. Each time she is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. On Monday night too, the Bigg Boss OTT fame made heads turn as she attended an award show in Mumbai. She sported a see-through black outfit and layered it with a long white shirt. However, as soon as she arrived at the event, she tore her shirt apart and threw it off. Following the event, Urfi added a white tank top to her look.

Soon after a video of the same was shared online, several social media users rushed to the comment section to question Urfi’s sartorial choices. While some demanded for a ‘dislike button’ on Instagram, others wrote ‘RIP fashion’. “Day and night you are working for what not to wear," one of the comments read. One of the users also accused Urfi of seeking fame and wrote, “Ise bs fame chahiye". Watch her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed has left netizens disappointed with her bold looks. She is often trolled for her choice of outfits. It was just yesterday that Urfi alleged that she was denied entry at a restaurant because of her outfit. “WTF! Is this really 21st century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today,” she wrote on her Instagram stories and added, “It’s okay if you don’t agree with my fashion choices. It’s NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don’t give some lame excuses. Pissed off! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

