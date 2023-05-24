CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Star of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Dies In Road Accident; Rupali Ganguly In Shock
1-MIN READ

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Star of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Dies In Road Accident; Rupali Ganguly In Shock

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away: The actress was best known for her role of Jasmine in the popular TV show 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. She was 32.

TV actor Vaibhavi Upadhayay, who played Jasmine in JD Majethia’s Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, passed away on Tuesday morning. Vaibhavi died in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. She was 32.

Vaibhavi Upadhayay’s family, who is in Chandigarh, is getting her mortal remains to Mumbai, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The actor’s last rites will be held in Mumbai today at 11am.

Producer JD Majethia and Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Vaibhavi in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, have mourned the demise of the late actor on social media.

Majethia, who is heartbroken by the untimely demise of Vaibhavi, confirmed the news of her death with an official statement on his official Instagram story. He wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as ‘Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP Vaibhavi." (sic)

Rupali Ganguly also took to her Instagram Story and shared a throwback photo of Vaibhavi alongside a message which read: “Gone too soon, Vaibhavi."

Apart from the TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyay appeared in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, digital series Please Find Attached, and also in the movie Chhapaak. The actor was fairly renowned in the Gujarati theatre circuit.

Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender.
  1. Rupali Ganguly
  2. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
  3. TV
