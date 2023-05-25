Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Death: Cops Reveal Actress' Head Injury 'Proved Fatal'

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhayay passed away on May 22 in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. Days after her unfortunate death, SP Kullu has revealed that it was Vaibhavi’s head injury during the accident that ‘proved fatal’.

“Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to Banjar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead,” Sakshi Varma, SP Kullu told PTI as quoted by India Today.

“Upadhyaya died on Monday after her SUV fell into a gorge near Sidhwan in the Banjar area of Kullu. The accident occurred when the driver of the car was negotiating a steep curve,” SP added.

Vaibhavi’s last rites were held on Wednesday, May 24 in Mumbai which were attended by several of her friends and industry colleagues including JD Majethia. Following the funeral Majethia also speak to the paparazzi when he claimed that Vaibhavi was not wearing a seatbelt due to which she sustained serious injuries.

“She was in Himachal with her fiance. They were to marry in December. Their car was at a turn and the road was quite narrow. They stopped to let a truck pass. As the truck was passing them, it nudged the car and it slid into the valley. It toppled and she was not wearing a seatbelt,” he said. While Vaibhavi succumbed to the injuries, her fiance only susained minor injuries on his hands.

Vaibhavi Upadhayay’s last rites were also attended by Deepak Pareek, who is currently seen in Wagle Ki Duniya. Gautam Rode was also seen teary-eyed at the funeral. Sumeet Raghavan and Deven Bhojani also paid their last respects to the actress.

Apart from the TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyay appeared in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, digital series Please Find Attached, and also in the movie Chhapaak. The actor was fairly renowned in the Gujarati theatre circuit.