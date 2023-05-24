Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Funeral: Gautam Rode Breaks Down; JD Majethia and Others Pay Last Respects

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhayay passed away on Wednesday morning. Her last rites were held on the same day in Mumbai. In a video from her funeral that surfaced on social media, several of Vaibhavi’s former co-stars and industry colleagues were seen paying their last tributes to the actress.

JD Majethia paid tribute to his Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai co-star and looked heart broken. He was also joined by Deepak Pareek, who is currently seen in Wagle Ki Duniya. Gautam Rode was also seen teary-eyed at the funeral. Sumeet Raghavan and Deven Bhojani also paid their last respects to the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Following the funeral, JD Majethia spoke to the paparazzi and shared what exactly happened with Vaibhavi. Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier today, JD Majethia also expressed grief on Vaibhavi’s sudden demise and told E-Times, “Vaibhavi’s excellent acting abilities cannot be forgotten. I am still hoping that I got the wrong news last night and this was a bad dream. Why is destiny so cruel?"

“I wanted to cast her in my on-going ‘Happy Family’. I wanted to make a new show with her. Alas! It’s all over now. Meri chai bhi reh gayi. She and her brother had opened something very nice that sold great tea. I had promised her that we’ll have tea at that place," he added.

Devan Bhojani, who played the role of Dushyant Painter in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, also took to Twitter to express his grief over Vaibhav’s death. He tweeted, “Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff."

For the unversed, Vaibhavi died in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. She was 32.

Apart from the TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyay appeared in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, digital series Please Find Attached, and also in the movie Chhapaak. The actor was fairly renowned in the Gujarati theatre circuit.