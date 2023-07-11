Varun Sood Dating Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Year After Breakup With Divya Agarwal?

Over a year after Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal parted ways, the former has now left everyone wondering if he is dating Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul. Recently, Varun Sood took to his Instagram and dropped a romantic video with Nitibha. In the clip, the two were seen grooving to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile.

While Varun did not mention anything in the caption, Nitibha took to the comment section and wrote, “Tum kya miley" along with a red heart emoji.

The video has left netizens wondering if Varun Sood is now dating Nitibha Kaul. Reacting to it, one of the users wrote, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed!!" Another user shared, “The rumours were indeed true.. Awesome.!!" “I hope this is true…not any promotion or anything," a third comment read.

Varun Sood was previously dating Divya Agarwal. However, the two announced their breakup in March 2022. Back then, the two issued a statement announcing that they are no longer dating each other. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!” the statement read.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Varun shared a sweet message for his single fans and Tweeted, “This is to all the singles - Dont be sad this valentines day. You guys rather be single than to be with someone who isn’t healthy for you. Kush raho mere pyaare log."

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal is now dating businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.