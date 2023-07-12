Varun Sood Reveals His Relationship Status Amid Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Dating Rumours

Varun Sood has finally revealed his relationship status. Recently, the actor took to twitter and clarified that he is single. The clarification comes at a time when Varun Sood’s latest Instagram post left everyone wondering if he was dating Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul.

Recently, Varun took to his Instagram handle and dropped a romantic video featuring Nitibha too. In the clip, the two were seen grooving to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile. While Varun did not mention anything in the caption, Nitibha took to the comment section and wrote, “Tum kya miley" along with a red heart emoji.

The post left everyone wondering if Varun and Nitibha were dating. Reacting to the video, one of the fans had written, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed!!" Another user shared, “The rumours were indeed true.. Awesome.!!" Watch the video here:

Varun Sood was previously dating Divya Agarwal. However, the two announced their breakup in March 2022. Back then, the two issued a statement announcing that they are no longer dating each other. “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!” the statement read.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Varun shared a sweet message for his single fans and Tweeted, “This is to all the singles - Dont be sad this valentines day. You guys rather be single than to be with someone who isn’t healthy for you. Kush raho mere pyaare log."