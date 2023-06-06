Vatsal Sheth Calls Tejasswi Prakash 'Talented' As He Confirms Comeback On TV With Naagin 6

Vatsal Sheth has finally confirmed that he is making a comeback on television after three years with Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6. He will be seen sharing the screen with Tejasswi Prakash. While confirming his comeback on television, Vatsal heaped praises on Tejasswi and called her ‘talented’. He also mentioned that he is ‘excited’ and ‘honoured’ to be a part of Naagin 6.

“I’m excited about stepping into the mystical world of Naagin 6, marking my first venture into the supernatural genre on television. Working with Balaji and Ekta Kapoor ma’am has always been a dream, and I’m thrilled about finally collaborating with them. Being part of the biggest show on television is surreal, and I’m honoured to contribute to its legacy," Vatsal said.

“I’m looking forward to teaming up with the talented Tejasswi Prakash. Naagin’s themes of love, mystery, revenge, and destiny have resonated with viewers, and I’m eager to bring authenticity and depth to my character. It’s a challenging and rewarding opportunity, and I can’t wait to create an enthralling experience for the audience with the show’s amazing team," the actor added.

Naagin 6 marks Vatsal Sheth’s debut in the supernatural genre on television. He has previously worked in several television shows including Ek Hasina Thi, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar, Haasil and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke among others.

Besides this, Vatsal will soon be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. “I am really really fortunate to be a part of Adipurush, everyone’s talking about it and loved the trailer. It is amazing to be a part of the saga. Indrajeet is one of the most difficult characters I have ever played and I cannot wait for the world to see what I’ve done with it. I feel blessed to be a part of this film and I am really excited for it," the actor recently said in a statement.