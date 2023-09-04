Vatsal Sheth Had This Much Fun At Gadar 2 Success Party With Sunny And Bobby Deol

Vatsal Sheth has been in the entertainment industry for a long time and has made a career in both television and film. He recently tweeted photos from the success party for the highly anticipated 2023 film Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, in which he was seen alongside Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol. The success party was a star-studded event and famous stars from the industry were seen gracing the occasion.

Vatsal was photographed sporting an off-white round-neck shirt with black slacks and a crimson hairband. Sunny Deol looked dapper in a blue suit with a black shirt underneath. On the other hand, Bobby Deol wore a black shirt with blue ripped jeans and a silver chain around his neck, matched by his long hair streaming down to his neck.

The first part of Gadar revolved around Sunny Deol’s popular character Tara Singh and his wife Sakeena, played by Ameesha Patel. The sequel focuses on Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma). Gadar 2 also stars Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles. The box office collection of the sequel has officially surpassed Rs 500 crore. Gadar 2 made Rs 8.50 crore net in India on its 24th day (Sunday, September 3), according to Sacnilk.com, and now the film’s total earnings have risen to Rs 501.87 crore.

This weekend, a massive Gadar 2 success celebration was hosted in Mumbai, and it was a star-studded affair. Among those who attended the bash were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Dharmendra, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, and others.

Meanwhile, Vatsal Sheth rose to prominence after co-starring with Ajay Devgan in the film Taarzan: The Wonder Car. He has also appeared in television shows such as Gehraiyaan, Haasil, Naagin 6 and others. He is best known for portraying Shaurya Goenka in the 2014 daily soap Ek Hasina Thi. Earlier, he appeared as a contestant on the celebrity reality dance competition Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. His most recent film appearance was in Adipurush, where he played the role of Indrajit. He is married to actress Ishita Dutta. Their romance began while they were co-stars in the TV drama Rishton Ka Saudagar-Baazigar. Recently, the couple welcomed their first child as well.