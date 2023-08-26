Vatsal Sheth Pens Birthday Wish For 'Love Of His Life' Ishita Dutta: 'To See You Embrace Motherhood...'

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have recently become parents to a baby boy, who has brought immense joy and excitement to their lives. Since sharing the news on social media, the couple has been receiving love and blessings from their fans and well-wishers. Amidst the happiness of welcoming their newborn, on Ishita Dutta’s birthday, Vatsal Sheth penned a heartfelt note, along with a carousel of mushy pictures.

On Saturday, Vatsal Sheth took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures and selfies featuring him with Ishita Dutta. From sunkissed-selfies in comfort-defining outfits to breezy vacay pictures, the slideshow had it all. There was also a snap of Ishita Dutta beaming with happiness, as she held her newborn baby in her arms. For the caption,

Vatsal Sheth penned, " Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Six amazing years of marriage and now, the start of a new chapter as parents. Your unwavering love and incredible strength continue to inspire me every day. Watching you embrace motherhood with such grace and tenderness fills my heart with immense pride. As we celebrate you today, know that you’re not just an amazing wife, but also an extraordinary mother. Here’s to the beautiful journey we’ve shared and the wonderful one that lies ahead. Happy Birthday! ❤️ @ishidutta." Meanwhile, the Drishyam actress was quick to react with ‘Thanku ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love u’. Even Bobby Deol commented, “Happy happy birthday ."

Vatsal Sheth also celebrated his first birthday as a father earlier this month. On the special day, his actress-wife Ishita Dutta took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture featuring their newborn son too. In the click, new parents Vatsal and Ishita were seen adoring their ‘little one’. Vatsal’s birthday cake can also be seen in the photo.

In the caption of her post, Ishita penned down a heartwarming note and expressed her love for Vatsal. “Happy happy birthday @vatsalsheth You have been great in all your roles be it a son, a friend, chachu, husband or a brother and now I cannot wait to see you as a father to our little one and I know it in my heart that you will be the best father ever ❤️ I love u vatty and I wish u all the happiness (sic)," she wrote.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy on July 19 this year. Soon after, Vatsal took to Instagram to share the first picture of their newborn son. He captioned the post, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." In the photo, Ishita was seen holding the baby, whose face was covered with a heart emoji. Vatsal gently caressed Ishita’s head with affection.

Vatsal Sheth and Isita Dutta met on the set of the television show Rishton Ka Saudagar, Baazigar and fell in love. They got married in 2017 and announced their pregnancy in March this year, when Ishita was already some months along. Vatsal shared a sweet photo of the couple on a beach and captioned it, “Baby on Board." In the photo, he was kissing Ishita’s baby bump as the Sun set on the serene water behind them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishita Dutta was last seen in the Drishyam 2 in which she played the role of Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran’s daughter. On the other hand, Vatsal Sheth was recently seen in Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash.