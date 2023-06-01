Vatsal Sheth To Return To TV After 3 Years With Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6? Know Here

Vatsal Sheth is all set to make a smashing comeback on television and if reports are to be belived, the actor will soon be joining Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6. As reported by E-Times, Vatsal has been finalised to play the new male lead in Ektaa Kapoor’s show. Reportedly, the show will take a leap soon following which Vatsal will be introduced as the ‘new hero’ opposite Tejasswi.

However, it should also be noted that neither the makers of the show nor Vatsal have issued any official statement confirming or denying the report as of now.

Vatsal Sheth has worked in several television shows including Ek Hasina Thi, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar, Haasil and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke among others. Recently, Vatsal also shot for a cameo in the upcoming show Titli.

Besides this, Vatsal will soon be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. “I am really really fortunate to be a part of Adipurush, everyone’s talking about it and loved the trailer. It is amazing to be a part of the saga. Indrajeet is one of the most difficult characters I have ever played and I cannot wait for the world to see what I’ve done with it. I feel blessed to be a part of this film and I am really excited for it," the actor recently said in a statement.

“Working with Prabhas sir was amazing. I mean he is such a superb human being, he is a fine actor, he is so subtle, he is not a superstar, he is a megastar. I don’t know where to start from. It has been an amazing experience. Also, Om sir is such a visionary. I can’t talk much about it, but everyone will have to wait to watch it and that’s when everyone will know what I am talking about,” Vatsal added.