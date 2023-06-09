Video: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta Win Hearts With Their Adorable Chemistry

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, the popular personalities from Bigg Boss 16, have taken center stage and won the hearts of fans with their charming bond. Despite being labelled as “just friends" their undeniable connection has garnered a dedicated following. Recently, the duo made an appearance at the International Iconic Awards 2023, and their camaraderie was truly heartwarming. A viral video circulating on the internet captured the adorable moment when Priyanka helped Ankit put on a formal coat in public, leaving fans ecstatic.

Priyanka and Ankit, the dynamic duo, added another feather to their caps as they took home the prestigious Best Jodi award at the recent show.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans couldn’t stop resisting from showering love on the duo. The Internet users flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. A user commented, “This moment gonna live in my heart forever," while another wrote, “So cute these two are. Full husband-wife vibes Priyankit." “Couple Goals they are," a social media user wrote.

In a similar video, Priyanka and Ankit were seen strolling hand-in-hand, further fueling excitement among their admirers.

With their undeniable talent and charming on-screen chemistry, Priyanka and Ankit have become prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Their journey began with their delightful performances in the popular daily soap Udaariyan, captivating audiences with their on-screen magic. The duo’s star power further skyrocketed when they graced the screens of Bigg Boss 16, leaving a lasting impression on fans and creating waves of excitement. Although they haven’t officially acknowledged their relationship, fans strongly sense a connection between the two.

Work-wise, Ankit Gupta is currently occupied with the television show Junooniyatt, a musical drama being filmed in Chandigarh. The show features Neha Rana and Gautam Vig as co-stars and is broadcasted on the Colors channel. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary graced the screen in her latest endeavour, the music video Kuch Itne Haseen, alongside none other than Ankit himself.