Vidyut Jammwal Spends Time With Sidharth Shukla’s Mom Ahead Of His Death Anniversary

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 14:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Vidyut Jammwal and Sidharth Shukla were close friends.

Vidyut Jammwal and Sidharth Shukla were close friends.

Vidyut Jammwal paid a visit to his late friend Sidharth Shukla’s mother at the Brahmakumari Centre in Mumbai.

Vidyut Jammwal, known for his impactful performances on screen, recently touched hearts with a compassionate gesture towards his late friend and actor, Sidharth Shukla. Ahead of Sidharth Shukla’s death anniversary, Vidyut made a heartfelt visit to his friend’s mother Rita. The two spent time together at the Brahmakumari Centre in Mumbai and a photo from their visit is now gaining attention on the internet.

In the photos, Vidyut Jammwal and Rita Shukla can be seen posing with a group at the Brahmakumari Centre. Vidyut is sitting alongside Rita maa, attentively engaging in conversation with her. Netizens have praised this heartfelt gesture by the actor and hailed him as Sidharth Shukla’s “true friend." One individual said, “Thank you, Vidyut Jammwal, for being with our Rita Maa. Making her happy by your presence.& Rita Maa"s hand on Vidyut’s shoulder: “Tuh Saccha Dost Yaar" humare Sid Ka. SID must be so happy today."

Others also pointed out how he was trying to fill the void in her life through his kindness. A user wrote, “Thank u Vidyut Jammwal Sir. This pic is so mesmerising and touching my inner n I feel like Sid sir is there ..ekdam unk jaisa hi dress wear kiya hai aapne."

Vidyut Jammwal and Sidharth Shukla were quite close. Earlier this year, Vidyut Jammwal remembered his friend and posted a picture of himself and the late actor during one of their workout sessions. The two actors could be seen posing in the photo with their dumbbells and training gear. Vidyut was sporting a black and white printed tank top, while Sidharth was seen in a white t-shirt and shorts.

Sidharth Shukla passed away reportedly due to a heart attack on September 2, 2021. After playing the male lead in the Colors TV series Balika Vadhu, Sidharth Shukla became a household name. He captured many people’s hearts in 2019 by participating in Bigg Boss 13 and winning the competition. Aahat, Love U Zindagi, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, and CID are just a few of the shows he appeared in. The actor also made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the key roles.

Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in IB71. Sankalp Reddy wrote and directed this spy thriller film based on the 1971 Indian Airlines hijacking. His upcoming projects include Sher Singh Rana and Crakk.

