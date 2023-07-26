Vijayendra Kumeria Reveals Working 100 Days Without Offs As Tere Meri Doriyaann Completes 200 Episodes

Vijayendra Kumeria starrer romantic drama Teri Meri Doriyaann has completed 200 episodes. On this special occasion, the actor expressed gratitude towards fans and shared that such milestones motivate him to perform better. He also hoped that the audience continues to shower love on his show.

“Now the episodes are more interesting and pacy, and moreover, the story is a blend of drama, romance, and interpersonal relationships, and I think that is keeping the audience entertained. Hopefully, the viewers will keep showering the same love, and that should reflect on the numbers in the future as well," the actor said in an official statement.

The 36-year-old actor also revealed that he worked on the show for 100 days without an off. “We have reached the 200-episode mark, and it is a real boost for us. We want to give the best to the audience; they have been showering us with love and appreciation since the commencement of the show, which has kept us driven and fueled us to work continuously without a day off for 100 days," he added.

For the unversed, Teri Meri Doriyaann is a romantic drama and a remake of the Bengali series titled ‘Gaatchora’. The show has always kept the audience’s excitement on the edge by bringing one or the other twist to the episodes. In the show, Vijayendra Kumeria plays the role of Angad Singh Brar, a diamond businessman.

Besides Vijayendra Kumeria, Teri Meri Doriyaann also stars Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hada. The show is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that has a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it.

Teri Meri Doriyaann airs on Star Plus at 7 pm every day.