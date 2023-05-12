Vinny Arora Dhoopar Reveals She Has Lost 9 Kg Post Pregnancy; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

Vinny Arora, a former television actress known for her role in shows like Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani, has stunned fans with her dramatic postpartum weight loss transformation. The new mom shared a video on her social media handle showcasing her journey from pregnancy to postpartum which has left netizens in shock.

The video, shared by Vinny, shows her progress over nine months, from the early days of pregnancy to her current fit and toned physique. She revealed in the caption how she lost weight in nine months under the proper guidance and also praised her husband Dheeraj Dhoopar for always supporting her. “I started working out 6 months PP, we just completed 9 & I’ve lost 12kgs. Feel like myself again, physically – mentally. First 45 days @perumalswami_mma made me do some kickass workouts keeping my pace in mind & I lost 7-8kgs promptly, Next 45 days @mindfulwithanuja helped me balance my diet so I don’t feel low on energy & my breastfeeding continues smoothly too. Most of all, I want to thank my family & friends for being so supportive & appreciative. Especially hubby @dheerajdhoopar for never ever pointing out my weight, instead he always told me how beautiful I looked & that I wasn’t fat in the first place. This may sound like an award winning speech cos the feeling isn’t any less. (lil happy dance in the end),” the caption reads.

Watch the video here:

Her video has mixed reactions from netizens. They are questioning her weight loss journey. One of the fans wrote, “Your are lucky, because you can afford the best trainer and dietician. But anybody can’t.” Another wrote, “Yaar tum log ase kese slim ho jate ho.” However, many fans have also praised Vinny for her hard work and dedication, and some have even called her an inspiration for new moms.

To note, Vinny and her husband Dheeraj Dhoopar welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Zyan, in August 2022. The couple always shares sweet moments from their parenthood journey.