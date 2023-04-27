Vivian Dsena Makes a Comeback On TV With Udaariyaan, Says 'When Ravie and Sargun Approaced Me...'

Vivian Dsena is a well-known and one of the most talented actors in the television industry. He rose to fame after he played the role of Abhay Raichand in the 2010 show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He also featured in several other hit shows including Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Sirf Tum among others. While Vivian has been missing from the screen for quite some time now, he is now all set to make a comeback on television with the popular drama Udaariyaan.

Vivian will be seen playing the role of Sartaj Kawal Singh in Udaariyaan. In the current track, Nehmat learns how an impostor assumed Sartaj’s identity and got involved in arms trade while threatening Ekam’s life. She finds a wounded Sartaj (Vivian Dsena) tied up for months and rescues him from the impostor’s captivity. However, a pragmatic Sartaj is suspicious of Nehmat’s compassion towards him.

Talking about his entry on the show, Vivian Dsena says, “Sartaj, the character that I will be portraying in Udaariyaan, is a straightforward person and believes that relationships are all about ‘give and take’. With time and some bitter experiences, Sartaj has become more cynical and skeptical. This is what intrigued me as an actor, and when its producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who are my good friends, approached me to play this part, I said yes instantly. It’s wonderful to team up with Dreamiyata Entertainment. I’m really excited with hopes of innovating something unique together.”

Vivian has also started shooting for the show in Chandigarh. He recently received a warm welcome on the sets. The actor shared a picture of a hamper on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank You Ravie and Sargun once again for the warm welcome and For this beautiful gesture. Let’s create magic together. #Udaariyaan #SartajSingh”.

Udaariyaan is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. It formerly starred Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta but now Isha Malviya, Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Sonakshi Batra are seen in the lead roles. Recently, Kushagre Dua also joined the show.

