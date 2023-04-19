Was Shehnaaz Gill The Least Paid Bigg Boss 13 Contestant?

From regional cinemas, following up with India’s most favourite television reality show Bigg Boss 13 to now being one of the most loved Indian celebrities, Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way. Soon the actress is going to make her big screen debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The entire film cast seems to be on a promotional spree for their upcoming film. Doing the same, this time, they appeared on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In conversation with the cast, Kapil asked Shehnaaz about how the stars got cast in the film and said, “You have worked with Salman bhai before where he hosted the show, was there any payment due, that you signed the film?”

Shehnaaz responded to Kapil’s query regarding the payment owed in a witty way and said, “Usme to payment mujhe bohot hi kam mili thi. Sabse sasti main hi thi aur sabse mehengi ban ke nikli hu (I was paid the least in the show, but I came out as the most expensive artist).”

Shehnaaz has surely made her mark in the industry within a very short period of time. She has emerged as one of Bigg Boss 13’s most beloved contestants, and she has been winning people over with her sweetness and purity. From the show, the actress has gone a long way, and her followers can’t get enough of her.

Shehnaaz added her perspective on the connection and the future and said, “I am ready to move on but on my terms. I will fall in love but on my terms and I will decide what I want to do.”

Salman Khan also supported her and even spoke about the constant “SidNaaz” pressure that the actress goes through. The actor said, “Kuch time pehle inko (Shehnaaz Gill) ‘Sidnaaz Sidnaaz’ karke bolte the. Ab woh duniya mai nahi raha aur vo jahan pe bhi hai, vo bhi yahi chahega ki inki zindagi mai koi aaye, you know shaadi hojaaye, bacche hojaaye (People used to address her as sidnaaz, now that Sidharth is in a better place, he would also want her to move on. It is high time she moves on. She should also have someone, marry and have kids.)”

While promoting the same film, Salman Khan hinted at a relationship between Shehnaaz and Raghav Juyal. However, neither of them responded to it.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here