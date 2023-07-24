Was Siddharth Nigam's Talent ‘Not Well Utilised’ In Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Siddharth Nigam made his Bollywood debut this year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan. Not only Siddharth, but the film introduced a number of new faces to the industry, like Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill. But, Siddharth’s brother Abhishek Nigam is of the opinion that the movie did not explore the actor’s capabilities to the fullest and hopes that moving forward, the industry will give Siddharth good projects to show his talent.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the host asked Abhishek Nigam if he felt Siddharth did not get his due in the debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Abhishek agreed with him and said, “Siddharth was not well utilised, but again, there are a lot of things you can’t control, he will get his fair chance." He added that when the right opportunity comes along, Siddharth will shine through his acting skills, and people will only have compliments for the actor. Further, Abhishek said that they are “manifesting" this breakthrough opportunity, that would showcase his talent properly on the big screen. In his debut film, Siddharth played the role of Love, one of Salman Khan’s three brothers.

Both Abhishek and Siddharth Nigam are involved in the entertainment industry. During the interview, Abhishek was asked if this had created any sort of competition between the two of them over the years. Abhishek expressed, “Humare beech mein koi competition nahi hai. Humare beech mein koi negativity nahi hai, but humko lekar logo ke andar bahut kuch hai." He added that people feel that we will surely be antagonistic and jealous towards each other, but that has never been a concern for them. Abhishek mentioned, “Whenever I see him grow, I get happy, more than my growth, I get happy in his growth." Also, he said that although their platform is the same, their style and interests are very different.

Abhishek also revealed that he has been trying for Bollywood films and would face emotional breakdowns when he did not get any opportunities. He said that he would go through several auditions, and people still don’t recognise him much and treat him like a newcomer. The actor was last seen in Alibaba: Dastaan-E- Kabul. He has been part of several TV shows and webseries, such as Jab We Matched.