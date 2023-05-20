Watch: Ajaz Khan Hugs Family As He Walks Out Of Jail After 2 Years In Drug Case

Television personality Ajaz Khan has reunited with his family after completing his two-year-long prison sentence in connection with a drug case. He was released on Friday evening, May 19, from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. The actor’s family members, including his wife and children, were spotted waiting outside the jail premises for his arrival. A paparazzi video that’s doing the round on social media, captures Ajaz walking out of the prison gate with a bright smile on his face as he reunites with his family members.

The clip opens with his kids and wife patiently waiting for Ajaz’s arrival. As soon as the actor walked out of the gate, he was met with loud cheers and greetings from his close relatives. The actor immediately embraced his kids and other family members in an emotional moment. Ajaz’s wife almost teared up as she hugged him after looking at his face. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In a statement given to TOI by Ajaz’s wife, Aisha said it is an utterly happy moment for their happy as everyone has missed the actor immensely. “It is a happy moment for us and we can’t wait to see him at home with us. We have missed him immensely in all these years,” she said.

It was back in 2021 when the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) arrested Ajaz Khan in connection with a drug case. A house raid was also conducted at the actor’s house during which, it was alleged that 31 tablets of Alprazolam equalling a total weight of 4.5 grams were seized. “4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang," an NCP rep told ANI.

top videos

After his arrest, the actor reportedly continued to maintain only a few sleeping pills were procured in his possession. In a court hearing, he was later detained to serve a prison sentence of two years and two months.

Ajaz Khan has appeared in multiple TV shows including Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, and Karam Apnaa Apnaa, among others. The actor’s fame catapulted after his participation in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. In addition to this, Ajaz has also featured in several movies including Naayak and Dookudu to name a few.