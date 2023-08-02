WATCH: Mom-To-Be Disha Parmar Is Showing How To Stay Fit In Second Trimester

Disha Parmar and her husband Rahul Vaidya are ready to embrace parenthood for the first time. Disha, known for her performance in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, announced her pregnancy with her singer-husband this year in May through an adorable Instagram post. The mom-to-be who is currently in her second trimester, is making sure to take good care of herself. She has been actively engaged in performing regular exercises to remain fit and healthy. A recent video of Disha working out at her house indicates the same.

The video shows Disha Parmar balancing her torso on the mat-laden floor while her legs were stretched on the wall. She gently lifted herself up, putting pressure on her feet and outstretched hands. After staying in the position for a few seconds, Disha returned to her original posture. In between, she took measured breaths. Disha flaunted her baby bump in a simple black T-shirt that she teamed up with a pair of pink gym track pants with white stripes. Her pregnancy glow was unmissable in the video.

Along with the video, Disha Parmar jokingly complained to her training instructor, Dr Brishti Biswas for making her do a range of acrobatics to keep her healthy during the pregnancy period. “Making me do all kinds of stuff,” captioned Dishan, adding a laughing emoji.

On Disha’s 26th birthday, Rahul Vaidya proposed to his ladylove during her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 14. A few months later, the couple tied the nuptial knot on July 16, 2021. Not long ago, Disha and Rahul celebrated their second marriage anniversary in a romantic getaway to Goa. On her vacation, Disha aced maternity fashion like an expert, flaunting her baby bump in a variety of beachwear.

Earlier in an interview, Disha Parmar revealed that she will be resuming her work commitments post-delivery. Breaking the stereotypes surrounding the responsibilities of a new mother, Disha said, “I will take a break to deliver, recover and get back in shape and I would be spending time with my baby but at the same time, I would love to go back to work."