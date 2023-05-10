What Hiten Tejwani Said After Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Wrap

TV star Hiten Tejwani is feeling “bad" that his drama show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is coming to an end. In case you don’t know, the show’s makers and its team have shot for the final episode. And in conversation with The Times Of India, Hiten, who essays the role of Lakhan Kapoor in the serial, has confirmed that he has stopped shooting for the same. Talking about when the cast was informed about the show’s ending, Hiten said that they were told “a month before” the show was winding up. The actor said that “nobody liked” learning about it and they all wished for the show to go on.

The TOI quoted him as saying, “Of course, I felt bad. Nobody liked the fact that it was ending. Wish it had gone on longer.”

Revealing how the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast was informed, Hiten said it came as a green signal from the makers that the actors on the show can go ahead and take up other assignments, as long as it begins from May 11 or 12." Hiten added, “We were given a month before it winded up. We were told that if we had any other assignment in mind, we should go and take it up, as long as it started by May 11/12.”

Hiten said none of them asked the makers the reason for the show’s end and revealed that usually, such things remain “between the producer and the channel.”

Hiten thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving him “such a meaty part”. He expressed his gratitude that Ekta always trusts him with good parts. Hiten said, “Yes, I did. And I am very thankful to Ekta for giving me such a meaty part. She has always given me good work. I love working with Balaji Telefilms. I had scenes with everybody and became friends with many of the co-actors of the show.”

Talking about the next season, the TV actor said that he has “absolutely no idea” that of all the star cast of season 2, who all have been retained in the third season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hiten said that he has shot for a web series but he can’t unveil details about the same, as the project is currently in its post-production phase. He added that he is open to working on more web series.

