What Is Amit Sana, Indian Idol 1 First Runner-up?

Indian Idol is considered one of the most popular reality singing shows on TV. The show has completed 13 seasons so far and has featured some of the most popular singers who are working in the Hindi film industry. However, it has been in the limelight for several controversies. Over the years, fans have criticised the show and its judges, often accusing them of favouring certain contestants over others.

The controversy started in the first season itself when the judges of the show were found to be biased towards Abhijeet Sawant and declared him the winner, while the audience believed that Amit Sana was more deserving.

The first season of the show aired in 2004, and Amit has been a fan favourite since the beginning. However, he became the first runner-up of the show.

His journey started in 2002 when he auditioned for Channel V’s singing show Pop Star. However, he wasn’t selected for the auditions, and later in 2004, he got a chance to be a part of Indian Idol. He cleared the audition and was selected from Kolkata. During the show, he was always praised by the judges, Sonu Nigam, Farah Khan, and Anu Mallik. But after failing to win the trophy, many of his fans claimed that the judges didn’t want him to win.

After the show, Amit sang songs for Anu Mallik. Along with that, he kept working on his music as well. But after 2007, the singer disappeared from the music industry. After his marriage with Manisha Sana, he made a comeback in the industry with songs like Mahi Ve and Yaadein. He also worked with Sony Music and Times Music until 2014, when he again disappeared. It was later found that the singer was having difficulty getting work in the industry.

Currently, the actor is involved in live events and performances. He has also been seen singing for social causes. Recently, he expressed his desire to start a professional music academy in Uttarakhand, as he feels that the state has a lot of talent like Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawan Rajan.

