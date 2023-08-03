What Shoaib Ibrahim Said On His Show Ajooni Completing 300 Episodes

Shoaib Ibrahim is ruling the small screen with his portrayal of Rajveer in the TV show Ajooni. The daily soap recently reached the milestone of completing over 300 episodes and running successfully for a year. The show airs on Star Bharat and also has Ayushi Khurana as the female lead opposite Shoaib. Opening up about his show’s achievements, the actor shared how important the viewers are to him and also about working on the sets of Ajooni.

In the latest interview with ETimes, Shoaib Ibrahim said, “I feel really blessed, and it is because of the audience’s love and appreciation that we have been able to reach so far. We have now completed yet another milestone of 300 episodes, and it would have been never possible without the audience’s love, Our job is to work hard, but we are nothing without our viewers’ appreciation. They have been watching our show, and that is the reason we have been able to reach one milestone after another."

Shoaib Ibrahim says that the entire team should be credited for the success of the show, as each and every member of the crew has worked tirelessly on the sets. He mentioned that they just go back home to have dinner and rest. Most of their time is spent on set, so it is natural for them to bond well. Shoiab says, “We are like a family on the sets…We all have formed a bond after working with each other for so long. This bond helps it to function smoothly." He also shared that working with his co-star Ayushi is a great experience, and the latter has always credited him for helping with scenes.

Earlier, in her daily Vlog, Dipika Kakar shared how she surprised Shoaib Ibrahim with this success. She made their newborn son, Ruhaan, wear a plain white onesie with Shoaib’s favourite words printed on it. ‘Tere vaaste kuch bhi." Shoaib was taken aback when he saw the young one in the beautiful onesie. She also planned an celebration at home with other family members. Shoaib shared in the Vlog that Ajooni was truly lucky for him. Within a year of him working on the show, his sister Saba got married, Dipika and he bought their house, and they were also blessed with their child.