When A Woman Touched The Feet Of Arun Govil, Who Played Ram In Ramayan

Actor-turned-politician Arun Govil’s rise to stardom happened after he portrayed the role of Lord Ram in the iconic 1987 television serial Ramayan. Helmed by Ramanand Sagar, the mythological drama is still regarded as one of the best book-to-screen adaptations of Ramayan. Not just that, but the audience back then was so star-struck by Arun Govil’s on-screen performance as Ram, that they hailed him as God, treating him with the same reverence. You will be amazed to find out that once when the now 65-year-old actor was waiting at an airport a woman fell at his feet, asking him to shower her with blessings.

It so happened that the woman, upon seeing Arun Govil, ran towards him. She touched his feet and started praying to him. She further poured her heart out to the Ramayan actor, narrating some negative and sad instances in her life. The woman was so overwhelmed upon seeing Arun Govil that she was unable to restrain her tears. Speaking to the seasoned actor about her painful life with folded hands, the woman urged Arun Govil to shower his grace on her.

The video of the incident went immensely viral at that time, with people reacting to the incident with their own opinions and remarks. Earlier, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, Arun Govil broke his silence on the matter. Speaking to the portal about how he felt, the actor revealed that the incident left him confused as he was unable to process what was happening. Later on, when the woman got herself composed, Arun Govil made her stand on her feet and talked with her.

This was not the first time that Arun Govil was treated like the Almighty. Earlier, the actor recounted the moment when a mother approached him with her sick child. Asking the actor to cure her kid, the helpless mother placed her child on the feet of Arun Govil and sought blessings from him. Coincidentally, just three days after the incident, the child was miraculously cured of the ailment.

Ramayan aired on the Doordarshan channel in 1987. Directed, produced, and written by Ramanand Sagar, the soap opera witnessed a successful run till a year before the show drew its curtains closed. After nearly 33 years, Ramayan was once again aired on television during the 2020 lockdown period.

