When Indian Matchmaking Fame Sima Taparia Was Mocked For Her Career Choice

Sima Taparia rose to fame as the expert matchmaker on the Netflix series, Indian Matchmaking. Despite its humble beginnings, the show quickly rose to international prominence, claiming the top position on online TRP charts and igniting fervent discussions. While supporters praised her expertise, there were also critics who labelled her as conservative and old-fashioned. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sima Taparia has now talked about the challenges she faced and the mockery she endured while pursuing her career as a professional matchmaker.

“I got into professional matchmaking in the year 2005, and the challenges which I faced were actually behind my back. People made fun of me that itne bade ghar ki bahu matchmaking kyun kar rahi hai ( why the daughter-in-law of such a big family is getting into matchmaking), but I did not know much and I did not see left or right I moved ahead being focused and passionate about my work without caring about any negativity,” Sima said.

Sima’s entry into the matchmaking arena was met with scepticism, yet she managed to silence her detractors by consistently delivering successful matches. When discussing the inherent risks and complexities of arranging marriages, she candidly expressed her viewpoint. While most of her matchmaking efforts resulted in successful unions, occasional exceptions also occurred. However, the achievement of a marriage’s success isn’t solely her responsibility. Aspects such as flexibility, trust, communication, and the couple’s support play pivotal roles. She emphasised her role is to facilitate connections, with the ultimate outcome relying on the involved individuals.

Sharing a fascinating story from her professional journey, Sima recalled an incident during her time in Switzerland. She and her husband met an Indian couple who were searching for a bride for their son. Responding swiftly, Sima utilised her expertise to take charge of the situation. And in just 25 days, she successfully facilitated the match.

Talking about the series Indian Matchmaking, Sima Taparia takes centre stage as she guides individuals in both the US and India through the intricacies of arranged marriages. Her approach to the show encompasses aspects like education, caste, and family background. Working in close collaboration with her family and friends, she seeks their counsel to ensure that the matches she facilitates are truly the best they can be.