When Nitish Bharadwaj Initially Rejected Lord Krishna Role's In Mahabharata For...

The Mahabharata, a popular Hindi TV series that aired from 1988 to 1990, remains well-loved even after many years and is remembered fondly by many. Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Lord Krishna, became famous almost instantly. The famous show was produced by BR Chopra.

Bharadwaj’s portrayal of Lord Krishna was highly admired and adored by the audience and became a demigod with the character. However, few are aware that he was initially hesitant to take up the role.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when Mahabharata was re-aired, Nitish Bharadwaj shared the story of how he got the role in the iconic show produced by BR Chopra.

According to reports, Bharadwaj said that he was originally cast to play the role of Vidur and had arrived at the Seth studios for the shoot. However, when he was in the makeup room, Virendra Razdan appeared in costume and claimed to have been cast as Vidur.

Bharadwaj protested, stating that he had been called for the role, but was told by Ravi Chopra that he was too young for the role, which would eventually require an older actor. As a result, Bharadwaj was left without a role in Mahabharata.

Nitish Bharadwaj was given the option to play Nakul or Sahdev in Mahabharata, but he expressed a desire to play Abhimanyu. BR Chopra promised to consider his preference, but ultimately offered him the role of Lord Krishna. Despite initially feeling unsure about playing the character, Bharadwaj’s mother advised him to accept the offer when Gufi Paintal contacted him about auditioning for the role. Bharadwaj was initially preoccupied with filming a Marathi feature, but his mother informed Paintal that he was away and could not be reached until he returned.

Although BR Chopra attempted to contact Nitish Bharadwaj by phone, the actor did not answer. However, fate would ultimately bring the two together, and after some persuasion, Bharadwaj agreed to audition for the role of Lord Krishna. This decision would go on to make history.

