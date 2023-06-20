When Paying Rent Was A Challenge For Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Dahiya, an established figure in the television industry, has successfully carved a niche for himself. Vivek’s notable role in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein contributed to his immense popularity. Now, after an eight-year successful career, Vivek Dahiya is all set to step into the world of Bollywood with his debut film, Chal Zindagi.

In a recent interview, the actor candidly discussed his past experiences, including times when he struggled to make ends meet and even faced difficulties paying rent during his initial days.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek opened up about the real struggles he faced. He said, “I arrived in Mumbai with 60,000 rupees in my bank account. I was a business analyst professionally in the UK and was on the verge of becoming a consultant at one of the top four consulting firms. However, I made a conscious decision to set that opportunity aside and pursue what I truly desired. Hence, I made my way to Mumbai."

Vivek Dahiya explained how his father gave him only six months to try. “My father had advised me to focus on my education. Coming from a family with no connections in the film industry, my father warned me that I might be wasting my time and mentioned instances of many youngsters facing difficulties after moving to Mumbai. He suggested that I give it six months, and if nothing worked out, I could return. I agreed, thinking either that or when I ran out of money. I had only 4,000-5,000 rupees left, but I was not ready to give up. Such struggles are quite common, and when someone talks about the past, you feel proud that you have gone through a lot."

Vivek Dahiya also expressed his deep appreciation for his wife, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who has been a steadfast pillar of support throughout his journey. He fondly recalled a time when he needed to take a break, and it was his wife who reassured him, saying, “I am there for you, don’t worry about anything."

Vivek Dahiya, known for his notable appearances in shows like State of Siege: 26/11 and Pavitra Rishta 2, has made a mark in the television industry. He showcased his talent and chemistry on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, where he participated alongside his wife, Divyanka. Their remarkable performances and undeniable chemistry led them to emerge as the winners of the season.