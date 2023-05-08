When Shilpa Shinde Almost Got Married To This Actor, And Then ...

Bigg Boss 11 winner and popular television actress Shilpa Shinde has gained immense popularity in her career. She was loved by every Indian audience as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. But reports say that she is facing many problems on the professional front these days. After leaving Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, she had to struggle a lot for work, the reports added. She worked in Gangs of Filmistaan in 2020 but left it after the first 2 episodes because there was a rift between the makers and the team. Since then she has been doing cameos on Television.

Shilpa is currently in search of work, according to reports. At present, she is not dating anyone and her relationship status stays single, the reports added. It is rumoured that she had promised herself long ago that she would not marry anyone. The reason for this is her failed marriage in 2009.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed the reason behind her broken marriage. She said that while she was working on the Television show Maayka in 2008, she fell in love with her co-star Romit Raj. Both of them decided to take their relationship forward. After this Shilpa Shinde and Romit Raj also got engaged and decided to get married on November 28, 2009. The invitation cards were also ready.

Further, in the interview, she confessed that although her parents and close ones had convinced her several times to get married, she felt that it was not the right time as she was very young. She said that even today, her family insists she gets married. Shilpa called off her marriage one month after her engagement. Shilpa, while in Bigg Boss 11, had revealed that she loved Romit and respected his family a lot. But soon she realised that the love and affection were not enough for his family and that they had become very demanding.

Thus, she decided to break off her marriage after giving up on Romit Raj and his family. After this, she was not seen in any of the TV shows for two years. In 2011, she made a comeback with Chidiya Ghar and achieved new milestones.

The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame actress is single to date, as per reports. On the other hand, Romit Raj is now married to Tina Kakkar and they also have a daughter. Both Shilpa and Romit are happy in their respective lives.

