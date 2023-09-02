When Sidharth Shukla Admitted He Used To Act Like a 'Cool Guy', Revealed How His Mom Reacted To It

Late actor Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he played the character of Shiv in the popular television show Baalika Vadhu. However, he became the country’s favourite during his stint in Bigg Boss 13. His fans were left shocked after the actor passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a cardiac arrest. Sidharth was loved for his cool demeanour and his close-knit relationship with his mother Rita Shukla.

The same day as he passed away, Humans of Bombay shared a series of photos and an interview with Sidharth in which he spoke about his bond with his mother and the influence she had on shaping the man that he had become.

Sidharth said in the interview, “People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another!"

He added, “As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life!"

Talking about his mother’s influence, he said, “She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes." “She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the ‘cool guy’–so to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life," he added.

Sidharth said that after his father passed away, his mother became the family’s rock and fulfilled his and his sisters’ demands despite their poor finances. The Bigg Boss 13 winner added that the toughest part about the show for him was not having spoken to his mother in months.

After the actor’s shocking demise, his fans started calling Rita “Ma" in an effort to comfort her. His loyal fanbase stands strong, touting him as the best and toughest Bigg Boss winner in history.