Uorfi Javed's Out-Of-The-Box Attire Gets In The Way Of Her Tea Time

Uorfi Javed’s fashion choices are always unique and daring, and her latest ensemble is no exception. But what the actress didn’t expect was how her outfit would interfere with her tea session. Uorfi Javed stepped out in an all-black ensemble, featuring an unusual shield-gear detail work attached to her bralette that extended upward towards her face.

While the outfit certainly made a statement, Uorfi probably didn’t anticipate the difficulties it would pose to her chai session. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the actress, she can be seen struggling to enjoy her cup of tea inside her car. The shield work of her ensemble made it impossible for her to drink directly from the cup, resulting in some comical attempts to manoeuvre the cup around the shield. She is forced to tilt her face sideways but even that isn’t enough. Though she ends up taking a sip, it is evident that the outfit left her feeling quite uncomfortable. “When chai is more important,” she captioned the funny video. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The video left the internet in splits even prompting users to drop hilarious responses in the comment section. A user joked, “Waah tumhara fashion chai bhi nahi peene deta (Your fashion isn’t even allowing you to drink tea).” Another suggested, “Use a straw.” One more called it, “Jada designer kapde pahnane Ke side effects (Side effects of wearing designer clothes).”

This comes just days after Uorfi Javed met veteran diva Zeenat Aman at fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s store. The moment captured on camera shows Uorfi fangirling over the iconic bombshell as they strike up a conversation. For the event, Zeenat Aman chose a stylish black gown, while the Bigg Boss OTT fame played with floral design. She pulled off a dark shade cut-out ensemble with added grey tones. Her look was completed with matching headgear and minimal accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

top videos

The veteran diva patiently listened to Uorfi Javed while also striking multiple poses alongside her.

Uorfi Javed rose to fame for her stints in multiple shows including Bigg Boss OTT, Splitsvilla Season 14, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.