Who Is Bigg Boss OTT Akanksha Puri, The Mika Di Vohti-Famed Actress

Mika Di Vohti winner Akanksha Puri is one of the contestants to compete in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Hosted by Salman Khan, the digital reality show has its grand premiere scheduled on Saturday, June 17. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be streaming on Voot Select and JioCinema. All new episodes will be broadcasted every day at 9 pm and will be made available to viewers for free. Before Akanksha Puri enters the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, here we have curated everything that you need to know about her personal and professional life.

Akanksha Puri family

According to a report by Stars Unfolded, Akanksha Puri hails from a middle-class family in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father, identified to be RK Puri, is a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, whereas her mother Chitra Puri is said to be an Astrologer. The actress also has a brother namely Amitesh Puri who is a businessman.

Akanksha Puri’s acting career

The actress initially took up modelling gigs while also working as an international cabin crew member. Her talent was recognized by Studio Green, who gave her the debut role in the Tamil action-comedy Alex Pandian. Since then Akanksha has appeared in multiple South movies including Praise The Lord and Action. Her Hindi film debut came in Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama flick Calendar Girls but the actress became a household name after essaying the role of Mata Parvati in the mythological TV show Vighnahartha Ganesh.

Swayamavar - Mika Di Vohti

Akanksha Puri created a massive buzz after winning the matrimonial reality TV show Swayamavar - Mika Di Vohti. The popular musician exchanged garlands with her during the final episode. It appeared as though the duo will soon tie the knot, however, later Akanksha clarified in the media, she isn’t marrying Mika Singh and revealed her status to be single.

Akanksha Puri dating life

The Mika Di Vohti fame’s dating life has often hit the headlines. During Bigg Boss 13, she was revealed to be dating Paras Chabra. However, their tumultuous relationship ended soon after he was seen getting close to Mahira Sharma on the show. The ex-couple was seen bickering live on television when Akanksha got invited as a guest. Moreover, in one episode even host Salman Khan schooled Paras for making a mockery of his relationship.

Recently, Akanksha Puri’s appearance alongside Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare sparked romance rumours. However, the former called him a “sweetheart” and dismissed the ongoing speculation.