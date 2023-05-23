Who Was Splitsvilla Fame Aditya Singh Rajput? 5 Points On The Actor

Aditya Singh Rajput, a renowned actor, model and casting coordinator, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, as reported by news agency ANI. The tragic news has left the entertainment industry and the actor’s fans in shock. The police have initiated an investigation, and the actor’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Aditya Singh Rajput was reportedly found in the washroom of his 11th-floor apartment. Multiple reports indicate that a friend, accompanied by the building watchman, found him and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital.

However, upon arrival, the actor was pronounced dead by the examiners. While the precise cause of his death remains undisclosed, speculations of a possible drug overdose have surfaced. However, there have been no official reports confirming the same. To determine the exact cause, his body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Who was Aditya Singh Rajput?

Aditya Singh Rajput was born and raised in Delhi. He received his education from Delhi’s Green Fields School.

He started working as a model at the age of 17 in Delhi. Gradually, Aditya began working on several advertising gigs. The renowned Hero Honda ad starring actor Hrithik Roshan and cricketer Saurav Ganguly is one of the 25 commercials that Aditya Singh Rajput has been part of.

Like many others in his field, he later relocated to Mumbai to fulfil his ambitions of becoming an actor and began giving auditions.

He took part in various reality TV programmes including Splitsvilla 9. He also appeared in the show Cambala Investigation Agency on Pogo TV. Additionally, he was seen in many other TV shows like Love, Aashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4.

He has also worked on films like Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. Apart from acting and modelling, Aditya worked as a casting director as well.

Following the heartbreaking news of Aditya Singh Rajput’s untimely passing, numerous colleagues from the industry expressed their grief and sent their condolences. Actor Varun Sood, who also participated in Splitsvilla, took to Twitter to express his shock and convey his thoughts. In his tweet, Varun Sood said, “Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput.. It really shook me. I know im not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few..but i hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy…"

Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput..It really shook me. I know im not in touch with anyone from MTV days except a few..but i hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy…— Varun Sood (@VSood12) May 22, 2023

Karanvir Bohra also expressed condolences, “Never met him but it sad that such a young life has to depart so suddenly…. Life is short. Rest in peace brotha."

Never met him but it sad that such a young life has to depart so suddenly…. Life is short.Rest in peace brotha🙏 #AdityaSinghRajput#omnamahshivaya🔱 pic.twitter.com/AiktCBYZrX— Karanvir (@KVBohra) May 22, 2023

Updates on the investigation are anticipated to shed more light on this unfortunate incident.