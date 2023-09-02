Will Anupama Support Kavya When She Reveals Her Deepest Secret? Here's What We Know

Anupamaa has been consistently dominating the television ratings and captivating audiences with its engaging storyline. With Rupali Ganguly in the lead role and Gaurav Khanna as her on-screen husband Anuj, the show has become a household favourite. In the upcoming episode of the popular drama series, a major twist will unfold as Anupama takes a stand for Kavya (Played by Madalsa Sharma) when she reveals her deepest secret to the Shah Parivaar.

According to a report by Tellychakkar, the latest plot twist in the series revolves around Kavya’s courageous decision to reveal her deepest secret to the entire Shah Parivar. She will bravely confess that the child she’s carrying doesn’t belong to Vanraj, which shocks the family. Hearing this, Leela Shah aka Baa will react strongly and will kick Kavya out of the house and will refuse to even look at the child.

On the other hand, Anupama will advise Baa to take a moment and calm down before making any decisions, reassuring her that it’s her house and her right to decide. However, Baa will counter Anupama’s plea by drawing parallels from their own family history. She will question whether Anupama herself stayed with her betrayer when she was deceived and if she granted Toshu (Played by Aashish Mehrotra), who had betrayed Kinjal (Played by Nidhi Shah), the rights of a husband. Baa’s anger towards Kavya is palpable as she adamantly states that the family has been deceived, expressing her intense disapproval of Kavya’s child.

However, Anupama will respond with empathy and understanding, acknowledging Baa’s anger towards Kavya. She will request Baa not to direct her anger towards the innocent baby. She will emphasize that the child isn’t to blame for the situation and asks if they want the baby to grow up in fear and hatred. She will remind Baa of the values they should teach the child and plead with her not to curse the baby. Additionally, Anupama will remind Baa that if she can forgive Vanraj for a similar mistake in the past, then Kavya also deserves the opportunity to reside in the same house.

Furthermore, Vanraj will also step forward to support Kavya and forgive her for her mistakes. Drawing on instances of women in the family forgiving their partners for their past mistakes, Vanraj will passionately declare his love for Kavya and publicly state his commitment to embracing both her and the baby.