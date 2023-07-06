Will Anupamaa Cancel Her US Plan After Mayaa's Tragic Death? Here's The Truth

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is one of the most popular series on television, and its interesting storyline has captured the attention of viewers since its inception. According to a report by Times Now, the upcoming episode will leave the viewers shocked. Maaya (played by Chhavi Pandey) will realize about her mistake after receiving insightful advice from Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). The audience will witness Mayaa earnestly chasing after Anupama and Anuj to offer her sincere apology, even encountering them on the street. However, the subsequent moment will hold a surprising twist for both Anuj, Anupamaa and the viewers.

Maaya will be seen expressing remorse to both Anupamaa and Anuj for her past wrongdoings. She has come to recognize her errors and informs Anupamaa that she intends to remove herself from their lives. Maaya also requests Anupamaa to remain with Anuj and look after Choti Anu. As she cries, Maaya begins to cough. Witnessing her condition, Anupamaa ensures Maaya’s comfort and guides her to sit on the bench.

Then, Anupamaa informs Anuj that she will fetch water for Maaya from the other side of the road. As Maaya catches sight of a fast-moving truck approaching from the opposite direction, fear consumes her, propelling her to sprint toward Anupama. In her frantic state, Maaya forcefully shoves Anupamaa aside, but unfortunately, she is struck by the truck and dies on the spot.

Witnessing the tragic event unfold, both Anupamaa and Anuj are left in a state of profound shock. In the latest promotional video shared by Star Plus on its Instagram handle, the Shah and Kapadia families are depicted grieving over the loss of Maaya. However, Barkha goes beyond boundaries by discussing Choti Anu’s upbringing, causing concern for Anupamaa. This turn of events suggests that Anupama might reconsider her plan to accompany Malti Devi to America.

Watch the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Apart from the lead stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Arvind Vaidya, and other talented actors in important roles. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the makers’ plans for Anupamaa and Anuj’s love story as the show takes a three-year leap. The storyline has been filled with drama ever since Anupamaa joined Gurukul. Will Anupamaa cancel her US visit? Stay tuned to find out.