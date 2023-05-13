Will Anupamaa Choose Her Passion Over Family? Promo Hints At Upcoming Twist

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has captured the hearts of audiences with its captivating storyline and dynamic characters. As the show progresses, fans are eagerly awaiting the next twists in the tale. The recent plot showcased Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna, leaving Anu heartbroken as he fails to return as promised. Despite the setback, Anu takes control of her life and pursues her passion for dance. Now, according to the latest promo released by Star Plus, an upcoming twist is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The audience witnesses a courageous step taken by the protagonist towards her passion. Despite facing opposition from her family, Anupamaa decides to enroll in her Guru, Malti Devi’s dance academy. However, her Guru poses a difficult condition, asking her to leave for America and sign a 3-year contract with her. After laying down this condition, Malti Devi warns Anupamaa to ensure that she is dedicated to her dream. To everyone’s surprise, Anupamaa responds that she is not bothered about any Shah or Kapadia and signs the contract.

Anupamaa has taken a leap of faith by signing a 3-year contract with Malti Devi. It remains to be seen whether she will succeed and achieve the recognition she deserves. Only time will tell how this decision will impact her life and the people around her.

Meanwhile, the audience is eagerly anticipating the upcoming twist. Reacting to the promo, a user wrote, “Congratulations for Madam’s successful solo journey and progression.”

Another user praised the creators of the show, stating, “Well done makers, we really want to see her strong and independent and most importantly fearless.”

The upcoming track of the show is not just limited to Anupamaa’s journey, it also includes the entry of the talented Apara Mehta. With a vast experience in the entertainment industry and known for her work in popular projects like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Hamari Saass Leela, Devdas, and many more, Apara Mehta’s entry is expected to add more drama and excitement to the show. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what her character will bring to the table and how she will impact the storyline.