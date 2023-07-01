Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sargun Luthra And Abrar Qazi Get Emotional On The Last Day Of Shoot

Yeh Hai Chahatein has become a favourite among television viewers, thanks to its engaging plot and storyline. The brilliant on-screen chemistry between lead actors Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi has played a significant role in the massive success of the daily soap. However, recent reports suggest that both Abrar and Sargun have decided to bid farewell to the show, leaving their fans heartbroken. As a video of their emotional last day on set surfaces on the internet, fans are pouring their love and support for the talented actors.

The video captures a touching moment as Abrar and Sargun are surrounded by the rest of the cast and crew, joyfully cutting a cake together. However, amidst the celebrations, the two actors express their gratitude to the audience for the overwhelming love and support they have received throughout their journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya✨✨ (@only_my_abrarqazi)

In a conversation with ETimes, Abrar Qazi shared his feelings and revealed, “The first day on the set of Yeh Hai Chahatein is still fresh in my mind; it just feels like yesterday. We have lived the lives of Rudraksh and Samrat."

He further expressed that it is not just a farewell to the show but also to the characters he brought to life. The experience of living the lives of Rudraksh and Samrat left a deep impact on him.

Abrar fondly recalled the camaraderie with the cast and crew, the happy moments shared on set and the off-screen fun after pack-ups. He highlighted that these cherished memories would stay with him forever.

“The journey has indeed been memorable! The journey of Samrat and Rudraksh has not only challenged me as an actor but made me a better person as well. With the shift that I had to make between the two characters, I have grown as a person and learned many things from Samrat, Rudraksh and Yeh Hai Chahatein,” he added.

On the other hand, Sargun Kaur Luthra stated, “I have made many memories that I will treasure for life."

Sargun feels blessed and grateful for the immense love showered upon her by the audience. She mentioned that it would be an honour for her to work with the same team again.

Although Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi bid farewell to the show, the drama continues with new twists. Following the leap, Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma have joined the cast as Arjun and Kashvi, adding fresh elements to the storyline.