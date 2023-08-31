Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Heading For A 20-Year Leap? Here’s What We Know

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and has also created the record of being the longest-running daily soap so far. The latest buzz around the show suggests that it might be heading for a significant leap and that the makers might introduce a big shift to its storyline. Produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production, it currently stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the leads, Akshara and Abhimanyu. The duo’s chemistry and performance on screen has often been appreciated by viewers and they are popularly known as AbhiRa. Reports of a new leap hint that audiences might be in for plot twists soon.

In the report by TellyChakkar, sources mentioned that the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are taking a 20-year leap in the show. The portal further added that the team is also planning on introducing a whole new cast post leap and the current actors would bid farewell to the series. The report also stated that, as of now, not much is known about the leap but there has been a lot of speculation among fans that there will be a significant change. However, there has been no formal confirmation about the same from the team or the cast yet.

Meanwhile, the current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept the viewers on edge. Akshara (played by Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopra) are trying their best to bring their son Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) out of depression following the death of his stepfather, Abhinav (Jay Soni). The plot is also focused on the equation of Akshara and Abhimanyu. The former recently helped the latter prove his innocence in the case related to the death of Abhinav. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the reunion of the duo after the long separation track on the show. Further, in recent episodes, the characters will be seen commemorating Rakshabandhan and Muskan (Shambhavi Singh) would land in trouble.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went on air in 2009 and has since remained popular among the audience. The show formerly starred renowned actors Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan. The daily soap stars Karishma Sawant, Niyati Joshi, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, Abeer Singh Godhwani, and others. The popular series also had a spinoff in 2019 called Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, featuring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh.