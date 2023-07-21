Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pooja Joshi Arora Announces Second Pregnancy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans, here’s some exciting news for you! Pooja Joshi Arora, who was known for her role as Akshara’s bhabhi—Varsha, is expecting her second child. The TV actress shared the big news with her Instagram family through a heartfelt post. Pooja Joshi revealed the exciting news of her pregnancy through a heartwarming compilation of photos presented in a reel format. The delightful clip begins with her adorable daughter holding a placard that reads, “Going to become big dida soon." As the video unfolds, Pooja Joshi is seen posing alongside her husband Manish Arora and other family members. In one glimpse, she lovingly caresses her baby bump while smiling at the camera. The family also held a slate announcing the baby’s arrival: “Coming Soon.”

Within no time, her post caught the attention of both celebrities and fans alike. The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from well-wishers. Her co-star Shirin Sewani was one of the first to notice the post and expressed her excitement with a heartfelt “A big congratulations." Other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses, Lataa Saberwal and Neha Saroopa Babani, also showered love on the mommy-to-be. Lataa conveyed her love with heart emoticons, while Neha added, “Lovely congratulations!" Fans too poured in best wishes for the parents-to-be Pooja Joshi and Manish Arora.

Pooja Joshi Arora’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Her down-to-earth personality and impressive acting skills played a significant role in her success. She quickly became popular after her portrayal of Varsha in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Hina Khan in the lead. This was the turning point in her career. However, she took a break after announcing her first pregnancy.

On the personal front, Pooja Joshi tied the knot with Manish Arora in November 2015. Manish is a businessman from Akola. The two reportedly met through a common friend and eventually fell in love. They are proud parents of a daughter, named Ridhimma.