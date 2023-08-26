Yukti Kapoor ‘Elated’ To Portray Character With ‘Different Layers’ In Upcoming Show Keh Doon Tumhein

Amid a slew of romantic and family dramas on its schedule, Star Plus is all set to dive into the realm of mystery and crime thrillers wrapped in romance with its upcoming show Keh Doon Tumhe. The series promises some stellar performances with the powerful casting of Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar as Kirti and Vikrant. With its intriguing plot and gripping premise, the makers strive to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The teaser for the show was released earlier this week, and Yukti Kapoor is seen playing the role of a single mother. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actress expressed that she is quite excited to be part of the show. She said, " I am extremely elated to be a part of Keh Doon Tumhein. This is for the first time that I’ll be a part of a thriller-genre murder mystery show. Kirti has different layers to her character and varied emotions, which will be an interesting part to portray. I hope the audience showers us with love and appreciation."

The promo of the show presented the exhilarating first encounter between Kirti (Yukti Kapoor) and Vikrant (Mudit Nayyar) to the viewers. Kirti is a single mother with a young son. While travelling, her car breaks down in the middle of the road, and she meets Vikrant, who offers a lift. Initially, the story seems like any other romance, with elements of chance meeting, light conversation, and chivalry. But the tone of the clip turns sombre and dark as the duo reach their destination and attempt to close the car boot space. A sound of glass breaking comes to attention. A woman’s hand is shown hanging from the boot as Vikrant manages to dodge suspicions by closing it in time and showing that he broke a glass bottle for Kirti.

This teaser is full of mysteries, and it will be fascinating to see how the murder mystery is solved and whether Kirti is able to unravel it or fall prey. Keh Doon Tumhein will premiere on Star Plus on September 4 at 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Vajra Productions is in charge of the show.

Meanwhile, Mudit Nayyar has appeared in several TV shows, including Teri Meri Love Stories, Anamika, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He has played lead roles in shows like Badii Devrani. Devansh and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. Yukti Kapoor is best known for her stint in Maddam Sir. But she has played significant roles in shows like Siya Ke Ram, Agnifera, Namah, and others.