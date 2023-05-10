5 Medium Budget Telugu Films That Performed Big At Box Office

The Telugu cinema industry has been producing some spectacular films for the past few years. These films have come in like a force and have made good numbers at the box office. While RRR and Pushpa have gained worldwide recognition, small-budget films like DJ Tillu, Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam, Major, Virata Parvam, F3: Fun and Frustration, Bheemla Nayak and Ante Sundaraniki gained great reviews from audiences and reached super hit numbers at the box office as well.

Today, let’s take a look at Telugu films that were made on a medium budget but earned good numbers at the box office:

Geetha Govindam: Initially, Allu Arjun was cast to play the lead role in Geetha Govindam. However, it was rumoured that he decided to quit the film as it was focused more on the female protagonist. Later, the role went to Vijay Deverakonda, and it changed his fortunes. The film became a huge success at the box office and received great reviews. Reportedly, the film had a Rs 15 crore pre-release business and made a profit of Rs 55.43 crore.

Karthikeya 2: The film was a sequel to its first part Karthikeya and was directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It starred young actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran. It was a huge hit in Hindi as well as Telugu and was among the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2022. It was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore and earned around Rs 117 crore at the box office.

Uppena: Uppena was one of the most profitable films of 2021. It was made on a budget of Rs 13-15 crore and went on to make Rs 83-100 crore at the box office. The film was directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starred Krithi Shetty, Vaishnav Raj and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

top videos

Fidaa: The film was directed by Sekhar Kammula and starred Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi. Fidaa was made on a budget of Rs 13 crore and earned around Rs 91 crore at the box office. The film is considered one of the 25 greatest Telugu films of the decade by Film Companion.

Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starred in the title roles of the film Sita Ramam. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna in a prominent role. The film was a huge hit as it was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and earned Rs 98 crore at the box office.