5 Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Films That Never Saw The Light Of The Day

Nandamuri Balakrishna has entertained audiences by playing lead roles in many hit films during an illustrious career spanning more than five decades. The actor has received criticism as well for showing no novelty in his choice of films. Balayya, as he is popularly known, also left a lot of films midway after they had gone to floors. Delays in shooting, actors not giving their assent to certain characters, etc were the reasons these projects could not proceed further.

Director Jandhyala’s film- Balakrishna wanted to act in a film directed by Jandhyala with a title given by his father N.T. Rama Rao. An advertisement for this film was also given in a newspaper in 1986. G. Subba Rao was roped in to produce this film. But, it couldn’t proceed further, as Balakrishna got busy shooting other films.

Rythu- Balakrishna and Krishna Vamsi titled Rythu couldn’t proceed further after Amitabh Bachchan didn’t agree to play a key role in this film. According to the reports, Balayya had gone to the sets of Big B’s film Sarkar 3 and narrated the script to him.

Vikrama Simha Bhupathi- Vikrama Simha Bhupathi also became one of Balakrishna’s shelved projects. The film was shelved after 60% of its shooting got completed. S. Gopal Reddy was associated with this film as a producer. After Gopal’s death, his son Bhargav backed out from the film, calling it a bad omen.

Narthanasala- Balakrishna was to make his debut as a filmmaker with this project in 2004. It was touted to be the dream project of Balayya but got shelved after the untimely death of actress Soundarya in an aircraft crash. The mythological film was based on a chapter of the epic Mahabharata. The veteran actor announced on Facebook in 2020 that 17 minutes of this film are available for online streaming.

https://www.facebook.com/NandamuriBalakrishna/posts/3612562795462560

Hara Hara Mahadeva- Directed by B. Gopal, Hara Hara Mahadeva, became another film of Balakrishna to hit the shelves. The movie went on floors on June 10, 2011, but was stopped after some time. Reportedly, during the launch of this film, Balakrishna and producer Bellamkonda Suresh argued over the film’s posters. According to the reports, this argument happened, due to the badly morphed images of Balayya. Nothing was heard of this film afterwards.