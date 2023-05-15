A Look At Chiranjeevi's Heartwarming Post For His Mother

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi celebrated Mother’s Day in the sweetest way possible. The 67-year-old has often made us stop in our tracks with his swag-infused films including Gang Leader, Acharya, Godfather and Waltair Veerayya among others. His flamboyant and aggressive on-screen characters are the ones that have made him the star that he is. But in real life, he is a dotting father as well as a loving son. On May 14, the Telugu star dropped a bunch of family pictures on Twitter, including that of his mother Anjana Devi to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Along with the snaps, Chiranjeevi penned a lovely note for his mother that read, “Anuragam, Mamkaram… these two have a meaning, mother… When we see Mother’s smile, we forget everything. Being humble is what we are all about. We learned to see from our Mother. To all moms Happy Mothers Day."

The pictures captured the Konidela family in one frame. Chiranjeevi was dressed in a casual greyish-blue shirt that he teamed up with a pair of denim jeans. His mother was draped in a yellow-hued saree. The actor shared a happy family picture, posing for a snap with Anjana Devi, his brother Nagendra Babu and other members. In another photo, Chiranjeevi shared a warm hug with his mother.

Chiranjeevi also dropped a separate picture of his brother-actor Pawan Kalyan with their mother. The mother and son duo were all smiles in the picture. The photographs were quick to grab the attention of the Twitterrati who swooped into the comments to share their reactions. While some wished Anjana Devi a Happy Mother’s Day, others dropped pictures of Chiranjeevi and his mother to show their admiration for the Konidela family.

Meanwhile, the Konidela family is soon to welcome a new member in their family. Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their firstborn. Not long ago, the couple celebrated Upasana’s star-studded baby shower ceremony, blessing the parents-to-be. On the occasion of Mother’s Day Upasana tweeted a picture of herself penning some sweet words before she enters motherhood.

I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. 🥂Celebrating my first #mothersday 🥹 pic.twitter.com/G4Di1uCncr — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) May 14, 2023

