Aadi Saikuma-starrer CSI Sanatan Starts Streaming On These OTTs On May 10

Actor Aadi Saikumar’s crime thriller CSI Sanatan was released on March 10 and it opened to mixed reviews. While the audience appreciated Aadi’s performance, others disapproved of the poor screenplay. CSI Sanatan has now started streaming on the OTT Platforms Amazon Prime Video and Aha from May 10 and has gained good reviews from the audience. The film, which also features Misha Narang as the female lead, has been produced by Ajay Srinivas. Nandini Rai, Tarak Ponnappa, Bigg Boss fame Lasya and Madhusudan Rao have also played crucial roles in CSI Sanatan.

CSI Sanatan revolves around Vikram Chakravarthi (Tarak Ponnappa), the CEO of VC Finance Company. He is known for giving loans to middle-class people at lesser interest rates. The film takes an interesting twist when he gets murdered under mysterious circumstances. A special officer Sanatan (Aadi Saikumar) from the Crime Scene Investigation Department takes up this case. What happens afterwards forms the core theme of CSI Sanatan. Aneesh Solomon composed the music while Chaganti Productions produced this film.

Besides CSI Sanatan, Aadi will also play a cop in Amaran In The City - Chapter 1. S Balaveer has directed it where Aadi is paired alongside Uyyala Jampala actress Avika Gor. Adithya Om, Krishnudu, Manoj Nandan, Veera Shankar, Ayan, Shruti and Roshan will also essay key roles in the film.

Amaran In The City - Chapter 1 went on floors in 2021 but as of now, there are no updates regarding the film. It revolves around teenage girls who have been reported missing. Investigative journalism student Sara Maheshwar and sub-inspector Karthi Vallabhan team up to solve this case.

Aadi also played the role of forensic expert Prabhakar Sharma in the web series Puli Meka directed by Chakravarthy Reddy. The series revolves around the story of a serial killer who is murdering police officers in Hyderabad. A Special Investigation Team headed by female cops Kiran Prabha (Lavanya Tripathi) and Prabhakar Sharma leave no stone unturned to nab the killer. Despite an interesting plot, Puli Meka received mixed reviews from the audience. According to the viewers, the director could have focused more on the editing part and made the episodes shorter in length. However, Lavanya and Aadi’s acting performances were appreciated by the viewers.