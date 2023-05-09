Actor Allari Naresh-Starrer Telugu Film Ugram Collects Rs 1.8 Crore In 3 Days

Actor Allari Naresh’s intense action-thriller movie Ugram has been making headlines ever since it was announced and it was released on May 5. According to reports, Ugram made a remarkable opening and is currently running with mixed responses at the box office. As per reports, Ugram, which had a collection of around Rs 61 lakh on the first day in both Telugu states, collected Rs 67 lakh on the second day. And on the third day of the weekend, it collected Rs 60 lakh. As per its worldwide collection, Ugram has so far collected Rs 1.88 crore in three days. Despite the weekend, Ugram collections did not pick up. A slight drop was seen on the third day compared to the previous day.

Ugram is a Telugu action thriller film, directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. The story is written by Toom Venkat and also stars Mirnaa Menon apart from Allari Naresh. The film revolves around a real police officer played by Naresh. The narrative demonstrates how he rescues his family after they are attacked and how he punishes the criminals. Ugram was produced by Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under the banner of Shine Screens Production.

Ugram marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Naresh. Earlier, the duo worked together in the criminal courtroom drama Naandhi in 2021 and the film was a huge success. Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar were the lead actors in Naandhi, and Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma and Praveen played the supporting characters. The music for the film was composed by Sricharan Pakala and cinematography was handled by Siddharth J.

Allari Naresh is currently busy working on his upcoming film Sabhaku Namaskaram. This romantic comedy is helmed by Sateesh Mallampati, produced by Mahesh Koneru under the banner of East Coast and dialogues for the film have been penned by Abburi Ravi.

