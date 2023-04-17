Actor Devaraj Hints Prabhas-Starrer Salaar To Be Released In 2 Parts

The upcoming period action thriller, Salaar has been the buzz of the town ever since its release date was unveiled. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Hassan in the leading roles. Now, as per the recent development, the film is expected to be released in two parts. Previously, the makers preferred to remain tight-lipped about the matter.

In an old interview, director Prashanth Neel said that if the movie is in two parts, it will be told at the right time and in the right way, but it seems popular Kannada actor Devaraj has derailed their ambitious plans to announce the second part in a grand style. Now, in a recent trending video, Devaraj reportedly hinted toward the film’s second part. The actor is reported to be roped in for the role of a villain in Salaar. Check out the video:

Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films which bankrolled last year’s mega-blockbusters Kantara and KGF: Chapter 2. With music scored by Ravi Basrur, the cinematography of the film is handled by Bhuvan Gowda. Shreya Reddy, Jackey Mishra, Easwari Rao, Abhinay Raj Singh and Saran Shakthi also have pivotal roles in the film.

Latest reports suggest that the film is all set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Being made on a huge budget, fans have high expectations of the movie. The first part of the film is scheduled to release on September 28 this year. However, nothing official has been mentioned about the second part of the film.

Prabhas is best known for films, including Baahubali: The Beginning, Saaho, Mirchi and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He has manifested a strong foothold in the showbiz industry with movies like Radhe Shyam, Rebel, Darling, Varsham, Eeshwar, Billa, Chatrapathi and many more. The actor has a slew of projects lined up including Adipurush, Spirit, Raja Deluxe and Ravanam, amongst others.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel shot to fame with the film K.G.F: Chapter 1. His exceptional directing skills made him a renowned name in the film industry. Now, as a writer, he has a few projects in the pipeline including NTR 31 and Bagheera.

